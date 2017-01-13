Coast Seafood and Brew great seafood, beer and atmosphere

Coast Seafood and Brew at the Beau Rivage Casino and Resort has gone retro.
It recently underwent a re-model and has a seafood heavy menu. Walk inside and you are going to think old warehouse in a cool way.
Chalkboards announce specials, and a shiny new oyster bar will make the bivalve lovers happy indeed.
Attached to the menu is a three-page list of craft brews and drinks: ambers, brown ales, pale ales, IPA, cider, wheat, fruit, blonde, porter/stouts, bock, lagers and more complete the list.
If you consider yourself a beer-lover, you are going to love this place.
Regardless, the menu is the real star.
Start out with crispy fried oysters, bacon, pickled red onion and Land Mass BBQ sauce. They call that dish the Mother Shucker($22), with a nod to Biloxi’s baseball team and I loved it.
You can have three choices of stuffed oysters (all $19), Bienville, Rockefeller and Beauvoir (crabmeat, crawfish and Béarnaise sauce) and NOLA-style charbroiled oysters ($19). The oysters I saw coming out of the kitchen were huge.
Chef Nattalie Henderson calls Jamaica home, and you will notice a little Island influence in the menu that is spicy and wonderful. We enjoyed the curry pasta and jerk fish dish, called Red Snapper Rasta Pasta ($36) and were delighted with the combination of creamy curried pasta and spicy jerked snapper.
A few other specialty items for your considersation include shrimp corn dogs ($11) and shrimp or crawfish pizza ($16).
If you want to make a meal of small plates, you should try the deep-fried grilled cheese that is served with tomato soup dip ($9), crab stuffed mushrooms ($14), which are house made and the nachos ($12), loaded with your choice of beef, chicken, pork or fried crawfish tails.
If you are starving, you should try the Carpet Bagger ($36), which is a filet mignon, fried oysters, bacon, crispy potatoes, braised greens and Béarnaise sauce. Wow!
Another choice when you have a big appetite is the classic seafood platter ($32). It is a mountain of crispy fried trigger fish, shrimp, oysters, stuffed crab, crab claws, hush puppies and fries or a baked potato.
There are five desserts from which to choose, and they come in an unusual format. You can order them individually ($3 each), or in a flight of three ($8) or five ($13). But don’t look for them on the menu, your server will tell you about them. Every one is excellent and I’d be hard pressed to pick one over the other, so save room for a flight.
Here are the selections: Poppin’ Cherry Pie, Vanilla Ice Cream, Shortbread Cookie Cheesecake, Citrus Marinated Berries, Black Bottom Butterscotch Pudding, Shaved Chocolate, Southern Banana Pudding, Nilla Wafers and Salted Caramel Mississippi Mud Pie, Toasted Marshmallow.
Coast Seafood and Brew offeres snappy service, superior ingredients in an awesome atmosphere you are sure to enjoy.
Coast Seafood and Brew
Beau Rivage Casino and Resort
875 Beach Boulevard, Biloxi
Monday, Thursday, Friday: 5- 9 p.m.
Saturday-Sunday: 11 a.m.- 9 p.m.
Comments