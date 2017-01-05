Louie, Redhead Lady on Food Network this month

Louie and Ginger Finnan might be in restaurant transition right now, but fans of Louie & The Redhead Lady can see them in an upcoming episode of a Food Network series.
The Finnans will be featured on “Guy’s Grocery Games” at 7 p.m. Jan. 22.
“The first one (of the season) aired this past Sunday,” Louie Finnan said Wednesday afternoon.
“Guy’s Grocery Games” stars Guy Fieri, who sends four chefs running through aisles of Flavortown Market grocery store searching for ingredients. The chefs compete in a three-round elimination contest, cooking food with ingredients found there, as Fieri throws in unusual challenges. The winning chef can collect up to $20,000 in a bonus round.
The Finnans moved Louie & The Redhead Lady, their Mandeville, Louisiana, restaurant, to Bay St. Louis in late 2015 but it closed in late October. They are planning to open a new restaurant on the Coast in the near future.
This isn’t the first time the Finnans have worked with Fieri. He featured them and their restaurant in the “Quirky Classics” episode of Food Network’s “Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives.”
