Customers camp out for Zaxby's

USM has teamed up with aquaculture company Aqua Green LLC to start a facility to find a better way to raise oysters for commercial production. When USM gets BP Restore Act money, they will buy the facility in Parkinson and continue doing research in the field.
Lynn Meadows Discovery Center hosts Countdown to Noon in Gulfport.
Admirals struggle as they fall to Wildcats 50-39.
Meridian coach Ron Norman faced his former Panthers.
Meridian coach Ronald Norman will play his former team, Pascagoula, on Thursday at Gulfport.
Harrison County Fire Services extract victim from single-vehicle accident on Arcadia Road on Tuesday, December 27, 2016.
Jody O'Hara reprises his role as Santa for annual Christmas Eve event.
Sarah Thomas, a Pascagoula native who became the first female full-time NFL official, spoke to the Saints media about working at the NFL level three years ago, when she was just trying to break into the league.
Songs and decorations give Mississippi Gulf Coast the Christmas spirit.
Larry Lyons of Long Beach has turned a one-off project to build a planter into a business that has expanded with a new product. Rouse’s grocery store will begin carrying Lyons’ planter swings in 15 of their grocery stores in three states.