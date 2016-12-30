Italian Garden gets the authentic vote

2:11 Meridian wins 'Ron Norman Bowl' Pause

1:45 You won't believe what this 5-year-old asked Santa for Christmas

2:58 Burglary suspects caught on camera

3:51 Dallas police chief: 'This must stop'

1:26 Meridian's Ronald Norman talks about Pascagoula game

1:14 Veterans Day tribute at Veterans Memorial Monument

3:41 His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé

1:25 Long Beach man wants to give your plants a swing

3:37 President Obama tells Americans to not make Russian hacks "a political football"