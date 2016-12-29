Zaxby’s fans, the wait soon will be over

Zaxby’s fans on the Coast will be extra excited to see the new year arrive.
Zaxby’s is opening its new location at 11383 U.S. 49 at 10:30 a.m. Monday, according to information supplied by their corporate headquarters in Athens, Georgia. The first 100 people in line that morning will receive a Zaxby’s Deck of 52 Free Dealz. That’s 52 cards, each valid for one week of the specified deals, that give the lucky recipient things like a free meal, a free milkshake or a free Zappetizer at the Gulfport location. You need to be in line by 10 a.m. Monday for a chance to get one.
The fast-casual restaurant is known for its chicken fingers and wings as well as salads — make that Zalads — such as Cobb, Caesar and Blue, with blackened chicken, chopped Buffalo Chicken Fingerz or other chicken options atop them (or no chicken for a vegetarian variety). The restaurant also offers sandwiches, fried dill-pickle slices and milkshakes in unexpected flavors such as birthday cake, banana pudding and chocolate cookie on their menu.
“The community has already been extremely supportive, and we can’t wait to open our doors and for them to dine with us,” licensee Hudson Sandefur said.
Hours will be 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
As of this month, Zaxby’s has grown to more than 800 locations in 17 states. This location, in front of the Wal-Mart Neighborhood Market in Orange Grove, will be the first Zaxby’s on the Coast since a previous location closed south of I-10 on U.S. 49.
Tammy Smith: 228-896-2130, @Simmiefran1
