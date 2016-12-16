It’s the final (biscuit) countdown

Saturday is the day. The ‘final finals’ day.
Customers voted Wednesday, votes were tallied Thursday, and The Greenhouse on Porter in Ocean Springs will hold its final competition in the Great Biscuit Springs Biscuit Tournament of 2016 on Saturday.
Fancy Camper by Maura Worch beat out Slow as Molasses by Dani Bailey in the sweet category while Texakarna Amor by Matt Sukiennik topped Nacho Chip by Cathy Colquett in the savory category.
Fancy Camper is a graham cracker biscuit with marshmallow fluff, salted caramel sauce and bits of dark chocolate, and Texakarna Amor is a tomato, cilantro, roasted corn and poblano biscuit with black bean hummus and sour cream fluff.
On Saturday, customers who choose the competition’s biscuits will get a ballot to help determine the overall winner of the coffee shop and art gallery’s second biscuit competition. The Greenhouse on Porter opens at 6 a.m.
