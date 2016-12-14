Which biscuit will reign supreme?

It’s down to four now.
The Great Biscuit Springs Biscuit Tournament of 2016 is coming to its flavorful end at The Greenhouse on Porter in Ocean Springs. On Wednesday, the finals — call them the Final Four — were dished up to customers, and on Saturday, the “final finals” will be held at the little coffee shop and art gallery at 404 Porter Ave.
In its second year, the tournament was open to the public to submit creative suggestions for biscuit flavors. The only limits were no expensive or obscure ingredients, and to avoid meats that had to be prepared at The Greenhouse, which isn’t equipped to cook meats.
The Greenhouse got more than 120 entries, and every Wednesday since Aug. 31, the tournament has narrowed competitors. Customers who order the Special Biscuits, a plate of four mini biscuits, one of each flavor that week, get a ballot to vote and critique the biscuits.
Two sweet and two savory biscuit creations made it into the finals. They are Fancy Camper (graham cracker biscuit with marshmallow fluff, chocolate and salted caramel) by Maura Worch and Slow as Molasses (spiced molasses biscuit with spiced fluff and apple butter) by Dani Bailey, and Nacho Chip (cheddar, nacho chips and oregano biscuit with pico de gallo and feta fluff) by Cathy Colquett and Texakarna Amor (tomato, cilantro, roasted corn and poblano biscuit with black bean hummus and sour cream fluff) by Matt Sukiennik.
The finals results will be determined “Thursday afternoon,” co-owner Kait Sukiennik said Wednesday morning. “I’ll say we’ll post them by 5 p.m. tomorrow. Jessie is going to kill me, giving her a deadline!” she added, referring to co-owner Jessie Zenor.
The sweet winner and the savory winner will go biscuit-to-biscuit to determine the overall champion on Saturday during regular business hours (they open at 6 a.m.).
What does it mean to be champion of The Great Biscuit Springs Biscuit Tournament of 2016? As The Greenhouse states on their website, biscuitsprings.com, “Aside from all the biscuit glory, and bragging rights for a year, the creator of the winning biscuit will receive a 2017 Coffee Club membership.” And a lot of attention.
