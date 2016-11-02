Lenny's Sub celebrates the sandwich

Restaurant News & Reviews
Shearwater Reef in Biloxi Bay was opened for oystering for the first time in 54 years after the water quality was determined to be good enough to allow people to eat raw oysters from the area.
Pass Christian Police chief Tim Hendricks gives an update on the search for a man witnesses said fell off the seawall while fishing at the Pass Christian Harbor Tuesday morning.
A late night or early morning shooting happened at a home on Sugargate Drive.
Officials are searching in the dark for a fisherman who was reported missing overnight in the city’s harbor.
The Stay Puft man is packing at the Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport to illustrate how easy it is to fly out of South Mississippi.
Twelve people attended the first service at Mosiac Church in Ocean Springs, now they are building a new sanctuary with seating for 1,100. The church has experienced phenomenal growth after being founded eight years ago.
Southern Miss QB Nick Mullens set a new career passing yardage mark at USM - 11,057.
Ole Miss' Chad Kelly and Evan Engram discuss the Rebels' 40-29 loss to No. 15 Auburn.
D'Iberville's Tyler Barnes and JaQuavis Foster discuss the Warrior's 42-39 win at Harrison Central.
Trick or treat! These animals at the Chester Zoo in the United Kingdom are eager to get the treats inside these pumpkins.