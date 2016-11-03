Relax, Ms. Audrey’s didn’t move very far

Why did the fried chicken, collard greens, gumbo and banana pudding cross the road?
Mainly to get everything in one space, said Audrey Duncan, owner of Ms. Audrey’s Southern Kitchen and Catering. She has moved her Southern soul food restaurant from its previous location at 1621 30th Ave. to the Climb CDC building, at 1316 30th Ave. — basically, about two blocks south and across the street. The move to what has been Cafe Climb happened Friday, and customers gradually have been finding the new location, she said.
“I’ve joined the two menus together,” said Duncan, who has been operating both restaurants. The potato bar, soup and salad bar, pasta bar and Southern buffet are still available for customers with empty stomachs and expandable waistbands, as well as Climb’s soups, salads, sandwiches and plate lunch specials.
“I teach over here and I’m the preferred caterer here,” she said. Duncan teaches students in the Climb CDC program, which prepares Workforce Training Institute Culinary and Hospitality students for future careers in the hospitality industry.
The original Ms. Audrey’s restaurant opened in March 2015, drawing customers who knew Duncan’s reputation from her days with the Marriott’s country buffet and word of mouth. She’s been catering about 24 years.
“Catering is a big part of my business,” she said. As students complete the Climb CDC program, they become eligible to work in Duncan’s business.
Hours are 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for the Sunday brunch.
