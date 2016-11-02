Featured on Food Network, this popular Bay eatery has closed

A popular Bay St. Louis eatery is closing its doors. Louie & The Redhead Lady, located at 136 Blaize Ave. near the train depot in Bay St. Louis’ Old Town district, has closed.
According to a post on the restaurant's Facebook page, said the business would be shutting its doors and a “closed” sign was used as its cover photo.
The website for Louie & The Redhead Lady reiterated the statement that it has closed its doors for service.
The restaurant was named for its owners, Chef Louie Finnan and his wife, Ginger, and his mother, Williamae. It was well-known on the Coast for Chef Finnan's creole cuisine such as Eggplant Algiers and Terrebonne Chowder.
The restaurant was featured in 2011 on an episode of “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” on the Food Network,” which is hosted by Guy Fieri.
The Bay St. Louis restaurant opened in December 2015.
Jeff Clark: 228-896-2329, @thejeffclark
