Celebrate the end of your Monday with a half-off Mugshots burger

It’s Monday, and it’s never too early to treat yo’self. Why not get a filling Mugshots burger for half off?
To celebrate its 12 years in business, the burger joint is offering half off burgers at every location, including the two Coast eateries in Gulfport and Biloxi. Another location will soon open in D’Iberville.
The only burger excluded from the promotion is the Mugshot burger.
Owner Ron Savell opened the first Mugshots Grill & Bar in Hattiesburg in 2004. Since then, the restaurant has grown into a brand, with 20 burger joints opening in cities across Mississippi and Alabama.
Savell, a native of Natchez, spent time in Bay St. Louis after his parents moved to the Coast city.
The Hub City spot — known for its live music, drink specials and tasty food at a fair price — burned to the ground in March 2011. It opened in a new location a short time after the fire.
Sun Herald reporter Mary Perez contributed to this report.
