Biscuit Tournament rolls into halfway mark

The competitors in this tournament have been rising to the occasion. Can they be buttered up? Sure, but they are best appreciated just as they are.
They are going for morning glory as part of The Great Biscuit Springs Biscuit Tournament of 2016 at The Greenhouse on Porter in Ocean Springs. The competition, which started Aug. 31, pits two savory and two sweet biscuits against each other every Wednesday at the funky little coffee shop and art gallery at 404 Porter Ave.
Ideas for the biscuit flavors came from biscuit-loving customers who submitted suggestions back in the summer.
Owners Jessie Zenor and Kait Sukiennik offer a ballot each Wednesday for customers who choose the Special Biscuits — one mini biscuit each of the two savory and two sweet competitors that week. Customers vote for their favorites that week and, like last year, The Greenhouse’s blog will post critiques of the week’s biscuits, adding to the fun of the competition.
There are some clever names in the competition. Previous bouts included Philly Cheese Take by Keith Wooten, Hold Me Closer Tiny Biscuits by Natalea Thompson, Breakfast of Champions by Deb Alexander, The Fancy Camper by Maura Worch and I Want Smores These by Kelly Koffler, who won the 2015 tournament.
The Greenhouse got double the entries this year over last.
“We had over 120 entries this year,” Sukiennik said. “We had a really hard time narrowing them down.”
The entries wound up almost evenly divided between savory and sweet, she said.
“We had a third category if they couldn’t decide if it was savory or sweet, and we could decide,” she said.
Round 1 ends Oct. 19 as French Onion, submitted by Patrick Bonck, faces off against Thankful 4 You, submitted by Julie Kiklinski. Sweet Baby Jesus, submitted by Trinidad Rachal, goes biscuit to biscuit with Banana Pancake, submitted by Canonblue Lalley.
Altogether, there are 12 more matches left.
“The finals will be Dec. 14, and that will be for both the sweet and savory,” Sukiennik said. “Our final final will be Dec. 17 — that’s a Saturday — and it will be the decision between the final savory and the final sweet. It’ll be the winner, winner of a biscuit dinner.”
There’s no bowl ring, trophy or colorful blazer at stake here. The reward is a bit more modest.
Beyond “biscuit glory and bragging rights for a year,” according to The Greenhouse’s website, the 2016 winner will get a 2017 Coffee Club membership and “a lot of attention from The Greenhouse.”
