Half-Baked Subs offers fresh sandwiches in groovy location

Half-Baked Subs offers straightforward classic sandwiches, wraps and more, all made to order with care and quality ingredients.
“I wanted something in the area that would be good, healthy, happy food,” said Erin Rhue, owner and manager of the Long Beach sub shop.
The former Norfolk, Virginia, resident moved to the Coast three years ago.
“I instantly fell in love with Long Beach,” she said, adding that was when she decided to own and manage a sandwich shop.
Rhue opened the shop Jan. 22.
Half-Baked Subs offers salads ($2.50 to $7.50), daily soups ($2.50 for a cup, $4.20 for a bowl), flat-bread pizza (called “Kucala flats” on the menu), hot and cold sandwiches, wraps and homemade hummus ($4.20) and deli items such as pasta salad, potato salad, pimento cheese.
Side orders of potato salad, pasta salad and an array of chips are available with all sandwiches and wraps.
Since the shop opened, it has become a popular lunch spot. The restaurant recently added more hot items in an attempt to draw more dinner crowds.
“We recently added more pizza options, the Kucala flats ($4.75 to $6), because we wanted to add more hot items for dinner,” Rhue said.
Situated at the rear of the building On A Roll Sushi occupies, the environment in Half-Baked is groovy and bright with a handcrafted feel. Windows on four sides allow constant natural light to fill the room and the open kitchen ensures all the cooking smells entice you while you wait.
In one corner there is a small area full of toys so the kids can play while parents chat over lunch. The entire ambiance is decidedly family friendly and laid back.
The most popular item, the Guido ($4.74 for half or wrap, $8 for full), is a combination of ham, salami and pepperoni with provolone, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, oregano, pepper and oil and vinegar served hot or cold. It’s a classic Italian sandwich served on traditional Philly-style sub rolls actually shipped in from Philadelphia.
I ordered the Danny DeVito ($4.75 for half, $8 for full), which is a classic meatball sub on a fresh-toasted Philly roll. The meatballs are hearty and plump, covered in tangy marinara and melted mozzarella and provolone cheeses. This sandwich hits all the comfort food spots I associate with meatball subs.
“My personal favorite is the 3 Brothers, on a wrap,” Rhue said.
The wraps are traditional, whole wheat or flax seed flatbreads for those keeping an eye on healthy options.
The 3 Brothers club ($4.85 for half or wrap, $8 for full) comes with turkey, ham, bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, oregano and pepper. There also are options for vegetarians in the build-your-own flat-bread option. The Vegetarian Cowboy option ($4.20 for half or wrap, $7.25 for full) also offers corn, black beans and a ton of vegetables on a sandwich or wrap. Kids can choose from a variety of smaller half-sandwich options.
In addition to plenty of savory options, fresh-baked dessert goods are always on the menu. Fresh brownies and cookies are available to those looking to indulge their sweet tooth.
Half-Baked Subs offers patrons a friendly dining environment with a variety of tasty, simple and well-made options, and it is a great option for families or friends when they are in the heart of downtown Long Beach.
Half-Baked Subs
What: Freshly made deli sandwiches, wraps, salads and flat breads
Where: 206 Jeff Davis Ave., Unit 105, Long Beach
When: Daily from 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Contact: 867-7116
Comments