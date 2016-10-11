Back Yard Burgers is back in Gulfport

The wait is over for fans of the Bacon Cheddar burger, Black Jack burger and Blackened Chicken sandwich. Back Yard Burgers has returned to Gulfport.
The new store, at the same location as before — 10490 U.S. 49 North — quietly opened about two and a half weeks ago, store manager John Bostrom said.
“It’s under new ownership, Resolute Brands out of Jackson,” he said. “They’re the largest franchise of Backyard Burgers.”
Currently, the Gulfport store is the only one on the Coast, Bostrom said. The store also offers beer — Budweiser, Budweiser Light, Michelob Amberbock, Michelob Light, Mike’s Hard Lemonade and Mike’s Hard Black Cherry Lemonade — as well as a sundae station that is “unique to this location,” he said.
Among customer favorites are the Bacon Cheddar burger and the daily cobbler offerings, Bostrom said, although a seasonal offering might make some mouths water. The Autumn Turkey Burger is an all white-meat turkey burger topped with herbed mayo, orange-cranberry sauce, white cheddar cheese and lettuce on a toasted wheat bun. Or there’s the Chocolate Turtle Milkshake: a blend of chocolate, buttery caramel, pecan pieces, ice cream and milk. There are always salad options, such as the Cranberry Pecan Chicken Salad or the Back Yard Chicken Salad. In addition, any sandwich can be turned into a wrap for 75 cents more, and Back Yard offers low-carb and veggie options.
The new store, which also has a new look, also has a rustic covered patio for outdoor dining. Inside, customers can choose from tables, booths or combo seating.
Hours are 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
