Woody Roadside has a diverse menu, but the burgers are standouts

When you walk into Woody’s Roadside, 3008 Bienville Blvd, Ocean Springs, for the first time you may be a bit confused.
Is this a Mexican place or is it an Italian place?
The interior features pale pastels, an Italian-looking green tile floor and a bar that would fit in anywhere. Perhaps the best way to describe Woody’s is all-American, with a good dash of spice and panache from around the world.
However, the burgers are pretty special at Woody’s. Fresh ground certified Angus beef is used in all the burgers, and there are 17 from which to choose.
An interesting technique that Woody’s uses is blending different meats with their Angus for some special effects.
Check out the Cajun burger ($9.99) that combines Angus and andouille sausage, the Macho Nacho burger ($9.99) that has chorizo blended in, the Santa Fe ($9.99) with roasted poblano peppers and the Big Bad Bison burger ($12.99) that is blended with buffalo.
There is not a burger on the list that is not grand, but I chose the Santa Fe and found it simply delicious. The poblano peppers, chipotle mayonnaise with pepper jack cheese and tortilla straws on top was delightful.
Woody’s menu offer features tacos. There are six varieties from which to choose, but the spicy sweet chili shrimp tacos ($11.99) looked too good to pass up and that proved to be a great selection.
If you are a barbecue fan the pulled pork tacos ($9.99) would also be a good choice.
If you want to come in for a cold one, you will be pleased to learn that Woody’s serves their beer at 32 f. If you want something to munch on with that brew, check out the fried green tomatoes for just $5.99, the Woody’s cheese bombs ($6.99) that are made with white cheddar, double battered, deep-fried and served with a side of marinara sauce.
The fried pickles ($6.99) also are delicious and a perfect appetizer with that cold beer. A side dish that also is available is classic macaroni and cheese.
Woody’s offers a diverse menu, a cool atmosphere and snappy service. This place is so popular a new location in Biloxi will be opening soon.
Woody’s Roadside
Food, Drinks, Music House
3008 Bienville Blvd., Ocean Springs
228-265-7758
Monday-Sunday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Friday and Saturday live entertainment begins at 9 p.m.
