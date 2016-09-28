Cupcakes pop up in the Promenade

Crazy for cupcakes? A new store in the Promenade in D’Iberville is specially designed to satisfy that craving.
Smallcakes, at 3920 Promenade Parkway J, between Aristo’s and Massage Envy, is baking up specialty cupcakes and offering treats such as ice cream and the Smallcakes Smash.
Smallcakes’ cupcakes come in flavors such as Hot Fudge Sundae, Caramel Crunch, Peanut Butter Cup, Lemon Drop, Famous Red Velvet and Pink Vanilla and Wedding Cake. The ice cream flavors complement or mimic the flavors of the cupcakes. For example, they offer a Red Velvet ice cream, too.
Nakia Parker and her husband had the soft opening for their franchise store on Sept. 23, with a grand opening “in the next few weeks,” she said.
What is a Smallcakes Smash?
“We put the bottom of a cupcake in a cup, add two scoops of ice cream in the middle and top it with the top of the cupcake,” Parker said, adding that the customer can customize the combination, perhaps a Lemon Drop cupcake with Birthday Cake or Lily’s Strawberry ice cream.
According to the company’s website, the D’Iberville Smallcakes is the first to open in Mississippi, with locations in Jackson and Hattiesburg “coming soon.” The company began in Overland Park, Kan., in 2008 and now has 120 stores worldwide.
“I’m originally from New York and we have a home in Atlanta, so I’m very familiar with Smallcakes,” she said. So far, customers are especially clamoring for Wedding Cake and Famous Red Velvet cupcakes, although all the 13 original flavors are proving popular, she said. “Two days ago, the chocolate sold out.”
Cupcakes are baked fresh each morning, she said, and all are made by hand. The ice cream, Parker said, also is made in-house.
All cupcakes are $3.75 each or $36 for a dozen. A Smallcakes Smash is $8. A loyalty club is available through a phone app.
Smallcakes is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Their phone number is 228-280-8842; search “Smallcakes D’Iberville” for their Facebook page.
