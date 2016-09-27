Logan’s Roadhouse in D’Iberville closes

Logan’s Roadhouse has closed in D’Iberville, but the Gulfport restaurant remains open.
A call Tuesday afternoon to the Logan’s in D’Iberville was routed to the steak restaurant chain’s Gulfport location, where an employee confirmed the D’Iberville site closed this week. Earlier this year, the Nashville, Tenn.-based company announced several of its restaurants would close after the company declared bankruptcy.
Late Tuesday afternoon, doors were locked at the D’Iberville Logan’s and all the signage had been stripped off the exterior.
A sign posted on the front doors stated, “Effective immediately, this location is permanently closed. We thank you for your business and hope to serve you at another location soon.”
At the bottom, the sign stated, “Team members, please reach out to employee relations with any questions.”
A call to the Logan’s corporate office for more information was not returned Tuesday evening.
