What movies are showing at what theaters in South Mississippi

Reviews from wire and online sources. Showing at these theaters:
C — Cinemark
G — Grand 18
(Stars based on a four-star scale)
New arrivals
The Mummy
No Review Available
Tom Cruise and Russell Crowe do battle with the spirit of a cursed and ancient Egyptian princess (Sofia Boutella) when she gets loose in London and New York. With Jake Johnson, Courtney Vance, and Annabelle Wallis. PG-13 (C, G)
It Comes at Night☆
While the outside world is wrecked by an unnatural force, a family maintains order within their home, until unexpected guests arrive. R (G)
Megan Leavey☆☆☆
A troubled young woman (Kate Mara) turns her life around when she joins the Marine Corps and becomes part of an elite bomb-detection canine unit. With Common, Edie Falco, Bradley Whitford, and Tom Felton. PG-13 (G)
Wonder Woman ☆☆☆1/2
Gal Gadot stars in the title role in this new big screen adaptation of the legendary comic book heroine. (C, G)
Returning
Alien: Covenant ☆☆☆
Director Ridley Scott returns to the franchise with a story of space explorers and colonists (Katherine Waterston, Billy Crudup) who investigate a promising planet and find a nettlesome infestation. With Michael Fassbender. R (G)
Baywatch☆1/2
Dwyane “The Rock” Johnson as a veteran lifeguard butting heads with a cocky new hire (Zac Efron) star in this comedy adaptation of the David Hasselhoff television program. With Hannibal Buress. Opens Thursday. R (C, G)
The Boss Baby☆☆1/2
A suit-wearing, briefcase-carrying baby (voiced by Alec Baldwin) pairs up with his 7-year-old brother (voiced by Steve Buscemi) to stop the dastardly plot of the CEO of Puppy Co. in the this animated tale. PG (G)
Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie ☆☆☆1/2
Two young pranksters hypnotize their principal into believing he is an absurd superhero in this animated family feature. (C, G)
Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul☆
Based on the popular books for young readers, this fourth film in a series follows Greg (Jason Drucker) on his ill-fated scheme to become famous. PG (G)
Everything, Everything☆☆1/2
A sheltered teen falls for the boy who moves in next door. PG-13 (G)
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2☆☆
Set to the backdrop of Awesome Mixtape #2, ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2’ continues the team’s adventures as they unravel the mystery of Peter Quill’s true parentage. PG-13 (G)
Pirates of the Caribbean: Dean Men Tell No Tales☆☆
Johnny Depp returns as Captain Jack Sparrow, again trying to stay one step ahead of a vengeful crew of ghost pirates, this time led by Javier Bardeom. With Orlando Bloom. PG-13 (C, G)
Comments