What movies are showing at what theaters in South Mississippi

Reviews from wire and online sources. Showing at these theaters:
C — Cinemark
G — Grand 18
(Stars based on a four-star scale)
New arrivals
The Circle☆☆☆
The head of a giant tech company (Tom Hanks) asks an ambitious young employee (Emma Watson) to participate in an experiment testing the boundaries of personal privacy. Based on the novel by Dave Eggers, who cowrote the screenplay. PG-13 (C, G)
How to be a Latin Lover
No review available
Ken Marino directs this comedy about an aging gigolo (Eugenio Derbez) living with his estranged sister (Salma Hayek) who romances a rich widow (Raquel Welch). With Rob Lowe, Kristen Bell, Rob Corddry, Rob Riggle, and Michael Cera. PG-13 (G)
Sleight☆☆☆
A young street magician (Jacob Latimore) is left to care for his little sister after their parents passing and turns to illegal activities to keep a roof over their heads. When he gets in too deep, his sister is kidnapped and he is forced to use his magic and brilliant mind to save her. R (G)
The Zookeeper’s Wife☆☆☆
The Zookeeper’s Wife tells the account of keepers of the Warsaw Zoo, Antonina (Jessica Chastain) and Jan Zabinski (Johan Heldenbergh), who helped save hundreds of people and animals during the German invasion. R (G)
Returning
Beauty and the Beast☆☆1/2
Director Bill Condon’s live-action adaptation of the classic 1991 Disney cartoon, with Emma Watson as the singing beauty and Dan Stevens as the lovelorn beast. PG (C, G)
Born in China☆☆☆
John Krasinski narrates this nature documentary that looks at a panda and her growing cubs. G (C, G)
The Boss Baby☆☆1/2
A suit-wearing, briefcase-carrying baby (voiced by Alec Baldwin) pairs up with his 7-year-old brother (voiced by Steve Buscemi) to stop the dastardly plot of the CEO of Puppy Co. in the this animated tale. PG (C, G)
The Case for Christ
No review available
An investigative journalist and self-proclaimed atheist sets out to disprove the existence of God after his wife becomes a Christian. Stars Mike Vogel, Erika Christensen and Faye Dunaway. PG (G)
The Fate of the Furious☆☆1/2
When a mysterious woman seduces Dom into a world of terrorism and a betrayal of those closest to him, the crew faces trials that will test them as never before in this latest offering in the Fast and the Furious franchise. PG-13 (C, G)
Free Fire
No review available
Set in Boston in 1978, a meeting in a deserted warehouse between two gangs turns into a shootout and a game of survival. Stars Brie Larson, Armie Hammer and Sharlto Copley. R (G)
Gifted
No review available
Frank, a single man raising his child prodigy niece Mary, is drawn into a custody battle with his mother. Stars Chris Evans, Octavia Spencer and McKenna Grace. PG-13 (C, G)
Going in Style☆☆☆
Desperate to pay the bills and come through for their loved ones, three lifelong pals (played by Morgan Freeman, Michael Caine and Alan Arkin) risk it all by embarking on a daring bid to knock off the very bank that absconded with their money. PG-13 (G)
Grow House
No review available
Two guys start a risky new business to pay off a debt. Stars Snoop Dogg, Malcolm McDowell and DeRay Davis. R (G)
Kong: Skull Island☆☆☆
Tom Hiddleston, Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson and John Goodman are the latest band of explorers who wander onto a remote island ruled by a giant ape. Don’t expect the same-old, though: For one thing, the story this time takes place in the Vietnam-era 1970s. PG-13 (G)
Logan☆☆☆1/2
Hugh Jackman reprises his role as the clawed mutant Wolverine for the seventh and final time — and this time, the camera doesn’t look away from the bloody violence. R (G)
Phoenix Forgotten
This horror, mystery, sci-fi film is set 20 years after three teenagers disappeared in the wake of mysterious lights appearing above Phoenix, Arizona, unseen footage from that night has been discovered, chronicling the final hours of their fateful expedition.
PG-13 (G)
Power Rangers☆1/2
After learning the globe is under threat from an alien force, five teens join together to form a resistance. Based upon “Power Rangers” created by Haim Saban and Toei Company Ltd. PG-13 (G)
The Promise☆☆
When Turkey is drawn into World War I, two Armenians (Oscar Isaac, Charlotte Le Bon) find their lives in danger. Writer-director Terry George’s look at the Armenian genocide, co-starring Christian Bale. R (G)
Smurfs: The Lost Village☆1/2
In this fully animated, all-new take on the Smurfs, a mysterious map sets Smurfette and her friends Brainy, Clumsy and Hefty on an exciting race through the Forbidden Forest leading to the discovery of the biggest secret in Smurf history. PG (C, G)
Unforgettable☆☆
A woman (Rosario Dawson) finds her pending marriage to a divorced man disrupted by his disturbed ex (Katherine Heigl). With Cheryl Ladd. R (C, G)
