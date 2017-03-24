Movie review: Supernatural thriller 'Dig Two Graves' has lifeless plot

"Dig Two Graves" is a low-budget, medium-wattage indie thriller, stronger on the acting than on the thrilling. It was filmed in southern Illinois in 2013, and the co-writer-director Hunter Adams exploits the bluffs, ravines and caves of the area known as Little Egypt with a shrewd eye for clammy atmosphere. If only atmosphere were everything!
The script, co-written by Jeremy Phillips, veers back and forth primarily between two time frames, 1947 and 1977. Early on, 13-year-old Jacqueline "Jake" Mather, played by the excellent Samantha Isler, suffers a tragic loss: Her brother drowns in a quarry-jumping incident. The only family member who understands her grief, fully, is her grandfather, the local sheriff played by stalwart character man Ted Levine. Without even trying, he and Isler are good enough to show up the rest of the movie.
The sheriff has his own dark secrets to protect, relating to a bloody night in '47 and his rough dealings with the local gypsy population, the details of which provide "Dig Two Graves" with its climax. In the '77 storyline, young Jake is stalked by a trio of grubby moonshiners offering the girl what sounds like an interesting swap. If she takes another person's life, on their behalf, she'll get her late brother back.
It's an intriguing premise, weakened by a script lacking in strong forward motion. We never truly feel Jake's desperation or dread, which is a shame, since Isler (who went on to play one of the kids in the recent "Captain Fantastic") has the makings of a terrific and quietly compelling actress. "Dig Two Graves" tries a little of everything in its 85 minutes, from moody character study to revenge melodrama to satanic worship complete with snakes and a little decorative nudity. Cinematographer Eric Maddison, along with the designers and the lead performers, manage a lot with very little.
"DIG TWO GRAVES"
2 out of 4 stars
No MPAA rating (violence, language, some nudity)
Running time: 1:25
