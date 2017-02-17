What movies are showing at what theaters in South Mississippi

Reviews from wire and online sources. Showing at these theaters:
C — Cinemark
G — Grand 18
(Stars based on a four-star scale)
New arrivals
A Cure for Wellness☆☆1/2
Director Gore Verbinski takes a break from the “Pirates of the Caribbean” franchise with this thriller about a man (Dane DeHaan) being treated at a strange health spa in the Swiss Alps. R (C, G)
Fist Fight☆☆1/2
Charlie Day plays a teacher challenged to an after-school fight by a former colleague (Ice Cube) he accidentally got fired. R (C, G)
The Great Wall
No review available
The great Zhang Yimou directs Matt Damon in this epic-scale adventure about mercenaries defending the Great Wall of China from monsters. PG-13 (C, G)
Returning
A Dog’s Purpose ☆☆
Lasse Hallstrom directs this adaptation of W. Bruce Cameron’s novel about a dog (voiced by Josh Gad) who changes the lives of his human owners (including Dennis Quaid, Peggy Lipton and Luke Kirby) over the course of various canine reincarnations. PG (C)
Double Feature: Passengers ☆1/2;Resident Evil: Final Chapter☆☆
Passengers: A spacecraft carrying thousands of people to a distant colony malfunctions, causing two of its passengers (Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt) to wake up from hyper-sleep 90 years early. PG-13 (C); Resident Evil: Final Chapter: Promises, promises. R (C)
Fifty Shades Darker☆☆
Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson return for more naughty misadventures in the world of romantic, yet still kinky, bondage. R (C, G)
Hidden Figures ☆☆☆1/2
Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer and Janelle Monae play the three black NASA scientists who were instrumental in sending astronaut John Glenn into orbit. PG-13 (C, G)
John Wick: Chapter 2☆☆☆
Keanu Reeves reprises his role as the hit man who somehow manages to outgun his enemies, no matter how many of them there are. R (C, G)
The LEGO Batman Movie☆☆☆☆
Will Arnett, Zach Galifianakis, Michael Cera, Rosario Dawson and Ralph Fiennes provide the voices for this irreverent take on the iconic comic-book superhero. PG (C, G)
Lion ☆☆☆1/2
A 5-year-old Indian boy gets lost on the streets of Calcutta, thousands of kilometers from home. He survives many challenges before being adopted by a couple in Australia; 25 years later, he sets out to find his lost family. PG-13 (C)
Moana ☆☆☆
Dwayne Johnson, Jemaine Clement and Nicole Scherzinger provide the voices for this Walt Disney animated adventure about a young woman who sets sail to a mystical island. PG (C)
Monster Trucks ☆1/2
Lucas Till stars in this long-delayed family comedy about a truck that grows tentacles and becomes a monster truck, literally. PG (C)
Rings 1/2 star
A young woman finds herself on the receiving end of a terrifying curse that threatens to take her life in 7 days. PG-13 (C)
Sing ☆☆1/2
Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Seth MacFarlane and Scarlett Johansson provide the voices for this animated fable about animals who put on a musical show to save an old theater. PG (C)
Sleepless☆
Jamie Foxx is an undercover Las Vegas police officer fighting corruption within his own ranks in this crime-drama co-starring Michelle Monaghan and Tip “T.I.” Harris. R (C)
The Space Between Us ☆1/2
The first human born on Mars travels to Earth for the first time, experiencing the wonders of the planet through fresh eyes. He embarks on an adventure with a street smart girl to discover how he came to be. PG-13 (C, G)
Split☆☆☆
James McAvoy stars as a man with multiple personalities – 23 of them! — in the latest twist-filled thriller from M. Night Shyamalan (“The Visit,” “The Sixth Sense”). PG-13 (C, G)
xXx: Return of Xander Cage☆
Vin Diesel stars in another sequel nobody wanted, reprising his role as a former extreme-sports athlete turned government agent. PG-13 (C)
