Latest Marvel/Disney TV series to shoot in New Orleans

A new Marvel Comics-inspired TV show is in the works and unlike “Daredevil” and “Luke Cage,” it’s coming to the Disney-owned Freeform (formerly ABC Family) and not Netflix.
Nola.com reports that the show known in pre-production as “Shadows” will be “Cloak and Dagger,” an adaptation of the Marvel title of the same name. It is the first Marvel project for Freeform. Marvel Television and ABC Signature Studios will co-produce the series.
It will follow the interracial couple Tandy Bowen and Tyrone Johnson who are coming to terms with their own super powers. It is scheduled to land on Freeform in 2018.
“Cloak and Dagger” follows is the latest Marvel property to be shot in New Orleans. “Logan,” the soon-to-be-released latest chapter in the Wolverine” series was also filmed in New Orleans.
