Movies at a glance

New arrivals
Doctor Strange ☆☆☆☆
The Marvel Comics Universe takes a step into fantasy with this first installment in the adventures of the Greenwich Village neurosurgeon (Benedict Cumberbatch) who defends our realm from otherworldly evil. Chiwetel Ejiofor, Rachel McAdams and Tilda Swinton co-star for director Scott Derrickson (“Sinister,” “Deliver Us from Evil”). PG-13 (C, G)
Trolls ☆☆1/2
After the Bergens invade Troll Village, Poppy, the happiest Troll ever born, and the curmudgeonly Branch set off on a journey to rescue her friends. PG (C, G)
Hacksaw Ridge ☆☆1/2
Mel Gibson’s first outing as a director since 2006’s “Apocalypto” tells the true story of an American soldier (Andrew Garfield) who saved 75 men without firing or carrying a gun during one of World War II’s bloodiest battles – emphasis on the bloody. R (C, G)
Returning
The Accountant☆☆1/2
A seemingly normal CPA (Ben Affleck) leads a secret life cooking the books for criminal organizations in director Gavin O’Connor’s crime drama. R (C, G)
Deepwater Horizon☆☆☆
Mark Wahlberg stars in director Peter Berg’s drama about the 2010 offshore drilling explosion in the Gulf of Mexico, the worst oil spill in U.S. history. PG-13 (C)
The Girl on the Train ☆☆☆
Emily Blunt is the woman fascinated by the happy couple who live in a house her train passes every day. Tate Taylor (“The Help”) directs this adaptation of Paula Hawkins’ mammoth best-seller. R (C)
Inferno☆☆
Tom Hanks and director Ron Howard reunite for their third adaptation of a Dan Brown novel about the trouble-magnet symbologist Robert Langdon. PG-13 (C, G)
Jack Reacher: Never Go Back☆☆1/2
Tom Cruise reprises the role of the detective hero of Lee Child’s series of novels, this time trying to clear his name after being implicated in a government conspiracy. PG-13 (C, G)
Keeping Up with the Joneses☆1/2
Greg Mottola (“The Daytrippers”) directs this comedy about a married couple (Zach Galifianakis and Isla Fisher) trying to compete with their next-door neighbors (Jon Hamm and Gal Gadot), who happen to be government secret agents. PG-13 (C)
Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children ☆☆1/2
Eva Green is the headmistress at a special school for gifted children in director Tim Burton’s adaptation of Ransom Riggs’ novel. PG-13 (C, G)
Ouija: Origin of Evil ☆☆1/2
Set in 1965, this sequel to the 2014 horror hit finds out how that silly board game became so evil. PG-13 (C, G)
Storks ☆☆1/2
Andy Samberg, Kelsey Grammer and Jennifer Aniston provide the voices for this comedy about the breed of birds that was once in the baby-delivering business but now works for an online shopping giant. PG (C)
Tyler Perry’s Boo! A Madea Halloween☆☆1/2
Madea battles zombies, ghosts and killers while babysitting a group of misbehaving teens in the latest installment of Tyler Perry’s comedy franchise. PG-13 (C, G)
