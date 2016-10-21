Moviesat a glance

Reviews from wire and online sources. Showing at these theaters:
New arrivals
I’m Not Ashamed
No review available
Based on the true story and journal entries of Rachel Joy Scott —the first student killed in the Columbine high school shooting in 1999. PG-13 (C)
Jack Reacher: Never Go Back☆☆1/2
Tom Cruise reprises the role of the detective hero of Lee Child’s series of novels, this time trying to clear his name after being implicated in a government conspiracy. PG-13 (C, G)
Keeping Up with the Joneses☆1/2
Greg Mottola (“The Daytrippers”) directs this comedy about a married couple (Zach Galifianakis, Isla Fisher) trying to compete with their next-door neighbors (Jon Hamm and Gal Gadot), who happen to be government secret agents. PG-13 (C, G)
Ouija: Origin of Evil
No review available
Set in 1965, this sequel to the 2014 horror hit finds out how that silly board game became so evil. PG-13 (C, G)
Tyler Perry’s Boo! A Madea Halloween
No review available
Madea battles zombies, ghosts and killers while babysitting a group of misbehaving teens in the latest installment of Tyler Perry’s comedy franchise. PG-13 (C, G)
Returning
The Accountant☆☆1/2
A seemingly normal CPA (Ben Affleck) leads a secret life cooking the books for criminal organizations in director Gavin O’Connor’s crime drama. R (C, G)
The Birth of a Nation ☆☆1/2
Nate Parker directs and stars in this Sundance Film Festival award-winning drama about the life of Nat Turner, who led a slave rebellion in August 1831. R (C, G)
Deepwater Horizon☆☆☆
Mark Wahlberg stars in director Peter Berg’s drama about the 2010 offshore drilling explosion in the Gulf of Mexico, the worst oil spill in U.S. history. PG-13 (C)
The Girl on the Train ☆☆☆
Emily Blunt is the woman fascinated by the happy couple who live in a house her train passes every day. Then she sees something awful happen. Tate Taylor (“The Help”) directs this adaptation of Paula Hawkins’ mammoth best-seller. R (C)
Kevin Hart: What Now? ☆☆1/2
The popular comedian performs his stand-up routine for a crowd of 50,000 at Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field. R (C, G)
The Magnificent Seven ☆☆
Denzel Washington, Chris Pratt, Ethan Hawke and Vincent D’Onofrio saddle up for director Antoine Fuqua in this remake of the classic 1960 John Sturges western about outlaws turned heroes. PG-13 (C, G)
Max Steele
No review available
The adventures of teenager Max McGrath and alien companion Steel, who must harness and combine their tremendous new powers to evolve into the turbo-charged superhero Max Steel. PG-13 (C)
Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life☆☆1/2
No review available
Two teenagers declare war on their principal by deciding to break all of the school’s existing rules of behavior. PG (G)
Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children ☆☆1/2
Eva Green is the headmistress at a special school for gifted children in director Tim Burton’s adaptation of Ransom Riggs’ novel. PG-13 (C, G)
Storks ☆☆1/2
Andy Samberg, Kelsey Grammer and Jennifer Aniston provide the voices for this comedy about the breed of birds that was once in the baby-delivering business but now works for an online shopping giant. PG (C)
