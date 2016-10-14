Movies at a glance

Movie News & Reviews

Reviews from wire and online sources. Showing at these theaters:

C — Cinemark

G — Grand 18

(Stars based on a four-star scale)

New arrivals

The Accountant1/2

A seemingly normal CPA (Ben Affleck) leads a secret life cooking the books for criminal organizations in director Gavin O'Connor’s crime drama. R (C, G)

Kevin Hart: What Now? 1/2

The popular comedian performs his stand-up routine for a crowd of 50,000 at Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field. R (C, G)

Max Steele

No review available

The adventures of teenager Max McGrath and alien companion Steel, who must harness and combine their tremendous new powers to evolve into the turbo-charged superhero Max Steel. PG-13 (C)

Returning

The Birth of a Nation 1/2

Nate Parker directs and stars in this Sundance Film Festival award-winning drama about the life of Nat Turner, who led a slave rebellion in August 1831. R (C, G)

Deepwater Horizon

Mark Wahlberg stars in director Peter Berg’s drama about the 2010 offshore drilling explosion in the Gulf of Mexico, the worst oil spill in U.S. history. PG-13 (C, G)

Don’t Breathe 1/2

A group of thieves break into the home of a blind man (Stephen Lang), thinking he’ll be easy prey. Think again! R (C)

The Girl on the Train

Emily Blunt is the woman fascinated by the happy couple who live in a house her train passes every day. Then she sees something awful happen. Tate Taylor (“The Help”) directs this adaptation of Paula Hawkins’ mammoth best-seller. R (C, G)

The Magnificent Seven

Denzel Washington, Chris Pratt, Ethan Hawke and Vincent D’Onofrio saddle up for director Antoine Fuqua in this remake of the classic 1960 John Sturges western about outlaws turned heroes. PG-13 (C, G)

Masterminds 1/2

A disillusioned armored-truck driver (Zach Galifianakis) tries to pull off an impossible bank heist. Kristen Wiig, Owen Wilson, Kate McKinnon and Jason Sudeikis are his partners in crime. PG-13 (C)

Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life1/2

No review available

Two teenagers declare war on their principal by deciding to break all of the school’s existing rules of behavior. PG (C, G)

Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children 1/2

Eva Green is the headmistress at a special school for gifted children in director Tim Burton’s adaptation of Ransom Riggs’ novel. PG-13 (C, G)

Queen of Katwe

Mira Nair (“Monsoon Wedding,” “Salaam Bombay!”) directs this fact-based drama about a girl from rural Uganda who became a world-class chess player. PG (C)

Storks 1/2

Andy Samberg, Kelsey Grammer and Jennifer Aniston provide the voices for this comedy about the breed of birds that was once in the baby-delivering business but now works for an online shopping giant. PG (C, G)

Suicide Squad 1/2

Will Smith, Jared Leto, Margot Robbie and Jai Courtney are among the DC Comics supervillains who are offered clemency if they carry out a secret mission. Because bad guys are people too. PG-13 (C)

