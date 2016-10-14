Movies at a glance

Reviews from wire and online sources. Showing at these theaters:
New arrivals
The Accountant☆☆1/2
A seemingly normal CPA (Ben Affleck) leads a secret life cooking the books for criminal organizations in director Gavin O'Connor’s crime drama. R (C, G)
Kevin Hart: What Now? ☆☆1/2
The popular comedian performs his stand-up routine for a crowd of 50,000 at Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field. R (C, G)
Max Steele
No review available
The adventures of teenager Max McGrath and alien companion Steel, who must harness and combine their tremendous new powers to evolve into the turbo-charged superhero Max Steel. PG-13 (C)
Returning
The Birth of a Nation ☆☆1/2
Nate Parker directs and stars in this Sundance Film Festival award-winning drama about the life of Nat Turner, who led a slave rebellion in August 1831. R (C, G)
Deepwater Horizon☆☆☆
Mark Wahlberg stars in director Peter Berg’s drama about the 2010 offshore drilling explosion in the Gulf of Mexico, the worst oil spill in U.S. history. PG-13 (C, G)
Don’t Breathe ☆☆☆1/2
A group of thieves break into the home of a blind man (Stephen Lang), thinking he’ll be easy prey. Think again! R (C)
The Girl on the Train ☆☆☆
Emily Blunt is the woman fascinated by the happy couple who live in a house her train passes every day. Then she sees something awful happen. Tate Taylor (“The Help”) directs this adaptation of Paula Hawkins’ mammoth best-seller. R (C, G)
The Magnificent Seven ☆☆
Denzel Washington, Chris Pratt, Ethan Hawke and Vincent D’Onofrio saddle up for director Antoine Fuqua in this remake of the classic 1960 John Sturges western about outlaws turned heroes. PG-13 (C, G)
Masterminds ☆☆1/2
A disillusioned armored-truck driver (Zach Galifianakis) tries to pull off an impossible bank heist. Kristen Wiig, Owen Wilson, Kate McKinnon and Jason Sudeikis are his partners in crime. PG-13 (C)
Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life☆☆1/2
No review available
Two teenagers declare war on their principal by deciding to break all of the school’s existing rules of behavior. PG (C, G)
Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children ☆☆1/2
Eva Green is the headmistress at a special school for gifted children in director Tim Burton’s adaptation of Ransom Riggs’ novel. PG-13 (C, G)
Queen of Katwe ☆☆☆☆
Mira Nair (“Monsoon Wedding,” “Salaam Bombay!”) directs this fact-based drama about a girl from rural Uganda who became a world-class chess player. PG (C)
Storks ☆☆1/2
Andy Samberg, Kelsey Grammer and Jennifer Aniston provide the voices for this comedy about the breed of birds that was once in the baby-delivering business but now works for an online shopping giant. PG (C, G)
Suicide Squad ☆1/2
Will Smith, Jared Leto, Margot Robbie and Jai Courtney are among the DC Comics supervillains who are offered clemency if they carry out a secret mission. Because bad guys are people too. PG-13 (C)
