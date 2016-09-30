Movies at a glance

Reviews from wire and online sources. Showing at these theaters:
C — Cinemark
G — Grand 18
(Stars based on a four-star scale)
New Arrivals
Deepwater Horizon☆☆☆
Mark Wahlberg stars in director Peter Berg’s drama about the 2010 offshore drilling explosion in the Gulf of Mexico, the worst oil spill in U.S. history. PG-13 (C, G)
Masterminds ☆☆1/2
A disillusioned armored-truck driver (Zach Galifianakis) tries to pull off an impossible bank heist. Kristen Wiig, Owen Wilson, Kate McKinnon and Jason Sudeikis are his partners in crime. PG-13 (C, G)
Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children ☆☆1/2
Eva Green is the headmistress at a special school for gifted children in director Tim Burton’s adaptation of Ransom Riggs’ novel. PG-13 (C, G)
Queen of Katwe ☆☆☆☆
Mira Nair (“Monsoon Wedding,” “Salaam Bombay!”) directs this fact-based drama about a girl from rural Uganda who became a world-class chess player. PG (C, G)
Returning
Blair Witch ☆☆
The witch is back, just as camera-shy as before, in director Adam Wingard’s sequel to 1999’s game-changing “The Blair Witch Project.” R (C, G)
Bridget Jones’s Baby ☆☆
Renee Zellweger reprises her signature role of the romantically challenged Bridget Jones, this time trying to figure out which of her two suitors (Colin Firth and Patrick Dempsey) is the father of her unborn child. PG-13 (C, G)
Don’t Breathe ☆☆☆1/2
A group of thieves break into the home of a blind man (Stephen Lang), thinking he’ll be easy prey. Think again! R (C, G)
The Magnificent Seven ☆☆
Denzel Washington, Chris Pratt, Ethan Hawke and Vincent D'Onofrio saddle up for director Antoine Fuqua in this remake of the classic 1960 John Sturges western about outlaws turned heroes. PG-13 (C, G)
Pete’s Dragon ☆☆☆1/2
Bryce Dallas Howard, Wes Bentley and Robert Redford co-star in Walt Disney’s live-action adaptation of the feature-length cartoon about an orphaned boy and his unusual best friend. PG (C, G)
The Secret Life of Pets ☆☆☆
An animated comedy about what our dogs and cats do while we’re at work or school. Voices of Louis C.K., Eric Stonestreet, Kevin Hart. Written by Brian Lynch and Cinco Paul & Ken Daurio. Directed by Chris Renaud. Co-director Yarrow Cheney. PG (C, G)
Snowden ☆☆1/2
Joseph Gordon-Levitt plays Edward Snowden, the NSA whistle-blower who became a fugitive from the law, in director Oliver Stone’s drama. R (G)
Storks ☆☆1/2
Andy Samberg, Kelsey Grammer and Jennifer Aniston provide the voices for this comedy about the breed of birds that was once in the baby-delivering business but now works for an online shopping giant. PG (C, G)
Suicide Squad ☆1/2
Will Smith, Jared Leto, Margot Robbie and Jai Courtney are among the DC Comics supervillains who are offered clemency if they carry out a secret mission. Because bad guys are people too. PG-13 (C, G)
Sully ☆☆☆
Clint Eastwood directs Tom Hanks in this drama about Chesley Sullenberger, the US Airways pilot who landed a disabled plane on the Hudson River and saved the lives of his passengers. PG-13 (C, G)
When the Bough Breaks
No review available
A surrogate mother (Jaz Sinclair) becomes a little too fond of the father-to-be (Morris Chestnut). Regina Hall is the wife caught in the middle. PG-13 (C, G)
Comments