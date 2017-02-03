Feb. 19, noon, Nereids

Nereids — the secret, all-female krewe based in Waveland — is pushing its parade back a bit this year.
With a long-time starting time at 1 p.m., this year it will roll at noon Feb. 19. The route remains the same, on U.S. 90 in Waveland.
This is a landmark year for the krewe, and the parade theme reflects it. Nereids Goes Gold is in honor of the krewe’s 50th year. Nereids organized in 1966 when a group of business and professional women gathered at Lynch’s drugstore to discuss ways to attract business to the area.
They decided the community would benefit from a Mardi Gras parade, and as their name they picked Nereids, after the daughters of mythical Queen Doris and the Greek sea god Nereus.
Adhering to New Orleans standards for secrecy, only the king’s name is revealed at the ball, which will be held Saturday. In keeping with the secrecy, Nereids members wear masks as they ride floats.
Nereids has members from across the Coast as well as states such as California, Montana, New Jersey and Florida.
Comments