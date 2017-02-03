Feb. 11, 1 p.m., Second Liners Mardi Gras Club

The Second Liners Mardi Gras Club was organized in 1996 by Betty Pollard and Jerry Williams.
Several people in Biloxi’s Ward 2 formed a committee as a community effort to get people to unite in harmony and join in planning an annual Mardi Gras parade.
In 1996, the first parade consisted of walkers, bike riders and a few cars.
The parade has grown to include floats, dancers and horseback riders, even Mardi Gras Indians.
The Second Liners Mardi Gras Club will parade at 1 p.m., Feb. 11, with a theme of Diamonds and Pearls.
As many as 50 units typically participate, and the best places to view the parade are on Main Street, Martin Luther King Jr., Boulevard and Esters Boulevard.
