Feb. 24, 7 p.m., Ocean Springs Carnival Association

The Ocean Springs Carnival Association’s annual parade will roll at 7 p.m. Feb. 24 with a tuneful theme, “A Musical Journey Through the Ages.”
The king and queen will be crowned Saturday, but we can tell you the parade’s grand marshal will be the band Blackwater Brass.
OSCA began operations in February 2009, when organizers planned, promoted and held the parade in just 28 days.
“I had the idea in January (2009) while listening to two old men argue about the Elks parade while standing in line at Ocean Springs Lumber,” organizer Steve Munn said. “From there, I went to Lovelace Drugstore to get a prescription and ran into Clark Levi.”
Others had been thinking about the same thing and on Jan. 26, 2009, 32 people gathered at Shady’s Global Grill in Ocean Springs and “organized” themselves.
Founding principles of the OSCA are to keep its events fun and its membership procedures simple.
