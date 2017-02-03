Feb. 18, 6 p.m., Carnival Association of Long Beach

The Carnival Association of Long Beach has been “bringing Mardi Gras to Long Beach since 1960,” according to its website.
This year’s parade will roll at 6 p.m., Feb. 18 along the same route as last year — from the high school heading south to Railroad Street, then west to Jeff Davis Avenue, south to East Fifth Street and back to Cleveland Avenue. This year’s theme is “A Pirate’s Krewz.”
Royalty will be King Scott LVII Thomas Ponte and Queen Rosalie Beverly Malone.
Royalty carries the names King Scott and Queen Rosalie because Long Beach was first known as Scott’s Station and Rosalie.
Carnival in Long Beach officially began in 1961 when mothers of St. Thomas School students sought a fundraiser to enhance the quality of education for their children. By 1964, the name officially was changed from the St. Thomas Mothers’ Club to the Carnival Association of Long Beach.
In 1971, the first parade rolled through the streets of Long Beach, and in 1979, CALB had generated so much interest and membership coastwide that it became incorporated by obtaining chartered status as a tax-exempt charitable organization.
