Feb. 12, 1 p.m., Lizana parade

Lizana Carnival Association’s 12th annual parade will roll at 1 p.m. Feb. 12.
Expect horse-drawn floats as well as more typical units such as decorated truck floats, antique cars, even riders on horseback.
This year’s king is Darcy Cuevas, and the queen is Cathy Cuevas.
Floyd Babin Jr., a school bus driver, grew up going to Coast parades with his parents. Along with others in this northern Gulfport community, Babin decided to bring a parade home. So he and his wife, Jackie, organized the first parade in 2004.
The route covers plenty of standing territory and stays off major roads. Even the horse riders have throws, which include candy, traditional beads and stuffed animals.
Organizers warn not to come expecting a giant parade, but something a little more homey and rural. There should be about 25 horses and buggies, too.
Comments