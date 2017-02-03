Feb. 18, 1 p.m., Krewe of Little Rascals

The annual Krewe of Little Rascals children’s parade, sponsored by the city of Pascagoula, will march at 1 p.m., Feb. 18, starting at the Pascagoula Library, 3214 Pascagoula St., then heading onto Delmas Avenue. It will then take a left onto Magnolia, then a left on Watts, and back to the library. Lineup begins at noon.
The krewe’s slogan is “Today’s little rascals are tomorrow’s leaders and our hope for the future.”
Participation is open to all children to age 12 with those under 6 accompanied by an adult. Children are encouraged to costume and will walk, ride, skate or be pulled along the route. Awards for first, second and third place, as well as honorable mention, will be given for best costumes and best floats.
The king and queen come from the city’s elementary schools, which alternate the honor of providing the royalty. Teachers from that school submit names from which a king and queen are drawn.
This year’s queen is K’Moyra King of Jackson County Elementary, and this year’s king is Rafeal Matias of Gautier Elementary.
For more information about the parade, email mainstreetpascagoula@gmail.com.
