Feb 11, 1:30 p.m., Krewe Unique

Krewe Unique’s parade will roll for its fourth year at 1:30 p.m. Feb. 11 in Ocean Springs.
Krewe Unique has been in existence for more than 15 years, co-captain Greg Gipson said, but did not parade until it got approval from the city.
The parade will line up along Front Beach Drive, move down Porter Avenue, up Washington Avenue, then down Government Street, ending at Ocean Springs Upper Elementary on Holcomb Boulevard.
Gipson expects more than 40 units to participate in this year’s parade. Krewe Unique promises floats, music, throws, elaborate royalty — and those prized coconuts.
Patrice Pickett of Moss Point is this year’s queen, and Dr. Kiono Barnes of Biloxi is king.
Krewe Unique is involved in several outreach programs in the community, including donations to schools, helping families in need and participating in the backpack program.
