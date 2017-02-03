Mardi Gras Parades Maps

February 3, 2017 12:00 AM

Feb. 11, 2 p.m., Krewe of the Pearl

This year will be the Greater Picayune Area Chamber of Commerce’s sixth Mardi Gras parade. The community asked for a parade, and so the chamber took on the task of bringing Carnival to Picayune.

This year’s Krewe of the Pearl parade will starts at 2 p.m., Feb. 11, beginning at Crosby Commons on Goodyear Boulevard. From there, it moves onto Miss.11, then onto Memorial Boulevard, where the parade ends for an after-party at El Mariachi restaurant.

This year’s theme is Romance in Rio. The Krewe of the Pearl’s royalty is Queen Carmen Leon and King Victor Leon.

