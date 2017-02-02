Feb. 25, 2 p.m., Krewe of Gemini

The Krewe of Gemini, a 48-year-old Gulfport Carnival organization, is the only Coast krewe to sponsor two parades — a daylight procession on the Saturday before Mardi Gras and a night procession on the big day.
Volunteer members host fish fries and other fundraisers to fund the Carnival tradition.
Bollywood is the theme for this year’s parades, which will roll at 2 p.m. Feb. 25 and 5:30 p.m. Feb. 28. Look for krewe cups, doubloons, plentiful beads and about 80 units in each parade. The route for both parades will be the same as Gemini’s traditional day parade.
The names of this year’s royalty — King Jupiter XLVIII and Queen Leda XLVIII — will remain a secret until the ball Feb. 11. Reigning King Jupiter XLVII is Joe Powell. Reigning Queen Leda XLVII is Nancy Powell.
Parade marshal for the day parade will be Gulfport Police Chief Leonard Papania and night parade marshal will be World War II veteran Jeff Haynie.
The krewe formed in 1969 and the first parade rolled in 1970.
Details: gulfportkreweofgemini.com.
