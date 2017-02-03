Feb. 25, noon, Krewe of Diamondhead

The Krewe of Diamondhead parade first rolled in 1976, led by Leon Prima, brother of famous New Orleans jazzman Louis Prima.
It started as a group of decorated golf carts that snaked along the community’s streets, and the first kings and queens were the presidents of the golf associations.
The Krewe of Diamondhead was incorporated in 1984 as a men’s krewe and the king is known as Ali’i Ho Nua.
Today, it has more than 45 units that include large floats, decorated golf carts, marching bands, miniature trains and antique cars. The 2017 parade will roll at noon Feb. 25 with the theme Moonlight and Magnolias.
Ruling royalty will be King Ali’i Ho Nua Tommy Schafer and Queen Donna Mallory.
