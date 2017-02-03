Feb. 25, 1 p.m., Jackson County Carnival Association

Made up of eight member organizations, the Jackson County Carnival Association will host its parade at 1 p.m. Feb. 25 in downtown Pascagoula.
The organizations raise the money to sponsor the the parade, and rotate parade leadership activities through the naming of a parade captain. The parade, which has been rolling for more than 40 years, was started by the Krewe of El Mar in 1976. Presenting a safe, family-oriented parade is its objective, from buying metal barriers for crowd control to creating a viewing area for the handicapped.
The association holds meetings and social gatherings to organize, operate and participate in Carnival parades, dances and other social or fundraising affairs.
The parade will stage on Ingalls Avenue beginning at Pascagoula Street. From there, the entries will proceed east on Ingalls, north on the west lane of Market Street, west on Jackson Avenue, south on Pascagoula then back into the staging area at Ingalls.
In case of rain, the parade will roll at 2 p.m., Feb. 26.
