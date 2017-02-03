Feb. 28, 1 p.m., Gulf Coast Carnival Association

The Gulf Coast Carnival Association, the monarch of Coast parading organizations, traces its roots to 1908. There was a Biloxi parade of 17 floats, 150 flambeau carriers, the Biloxi mayor and council and a new 12-piece Daily Herald Band.
Today, GCCA claims members from across the Coast, and its yearly choice for King d’Iberville and Queen Ixolib reflects that. Their names remain secret until the Sunday before Fat Tuesday, when the Sun Herald makes the official announcement (or get an early peek at the king and queen at sunherald.com the Saturday night before Fat Tuesday).
The parade traditionally rolls on Mardi Gras Day, and many Coast clubs, organizations and bands enter floats or marching groups.
The procession of at least 120 units, including floats, bands and the Ole Biloxi Marching Club, will roll at 1 p.m., Feb. 28 with the theme Luck and Lore of Superstition. Aluminum GCCA doubloons and big beads are among the most-popular throws.
The Feb. 27 masque ball is open for free public viewing at the Coast Coliseum.
Details: gulfcoastcarnivalassociation.com
