Feb. 18, 7 p.m., Gautier Men’s Club

Since its inception, the Gautier Men’s Club has helped Gautier and surrounding communities by donating time and money it raises throughout the year.
Among its annual projects are the sponsorships of families at Thanksgiving and Christmas, including Christmas toys for children.
The club presents awards to the firefighter and police officer of the year, the Gautier Citizen of the Year and annual scholarships to graduating Jackson County seniors.
The club’s annual parade is open to all organizations, with each decorating its float based on its own theme.
The 2017 parade will roll at 7 p.m. Feb. 18 along the same route as last year — starting and ending at the Jackson County campus of the Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College on U.S. 90, with a loop around the former Singing River Mall property.
The theme of the club’s float will be Casino, and its rulers are King Altama XXXVIII and Queen Anola, who will be announced Saturday.
The best place to view the parade is along either side of U.S. 90 from MGCCC to the former Singing River Mall. Parking is available at the mall site.
