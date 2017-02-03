Feb. 18, 11 a.m., Krewe of Kids

The Krewe of Kids, which began as neighborhood entertainment in Bay St. Louis in 1979, is now the second oldest parade in Hancock County.
The 2017 parade will begin at 11 a.m. Feb. 18, starting across from Dunbar Village on Dunbar Avenue. The route goes north on Boardman Avenue to A Street, then to Leonhard. From Leonhard, the parade gets back onto Dunbar to return to Dunbar Village. Paraders stop at Dunbar Village to greet the senior king and queen there, then return to Dunbar Village for a party after the parade.
The kids use bikes, wagons and sometimes even canoes on hospital gurneys or fake alligators mounted on shopping carts.
No registration is required, and all children are welcome to join. The North Bay Elementary parking lot is the meeting place.
No motorized vehicles are allowed, except for the young king’s and queen’s ride. The young royals will be announced at a later date.
This year’s theme is “Cartoons.”
Comments