Feb. 11, 1 p.m., Krewe of Legacy

The Pass Christian Carnival Association’s Krewe of Legacy will parade at 1 p.m. Feb. 11.
The krewe was organized in 2009 by captain Jeffrey Cuevas and co-captain Sidney Cuevas. Units parading will include floats, horse and buggies, golf carts and antique carts, and the public is invited to participate.
The parade will start and end at Neco’s Market Place at Cable Bridge and Vidalia roads in Harrison County, about 6 miles north of Interstate 10. Take the Menge Avenue exit north on Firetower until it dead-ends into Vidalia Road, then go east to Cable Bridge.
King Legacy is Ray Stolz, and Queen Legacy is Jelena Stolz. The parade’s theme is Aladdin, and Mickey and Minnie Mouse are the grand marshals.
