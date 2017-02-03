Feb. 11, 1 p.m., Ocean Springs Elks Lodge

The Ocean Springs Elks Lodge is among the first Mississippi Coast Carnival parades each season.
This year’s parade rolls 1 p.m. Feb. 11 with the theme “Laugh-In,” referencing the popular variety show from the late 1960s starring comedy duo Dan Rowan and Dick Martin and introducing such future stars as Goldie Hawn, Arte Johnson and Lily Tomlin.
This is the 42nd year for the krewe that can lure as many as 100 parade units and 15,000 to 20,000 spectators. The route is long, and there is plenty of spectator space. It rolls rain or shine.
A little over four decades ago, the Elks,w ith the spurring on of Mardi Gras Chairman Emeritus Don Davis, decided Ocean Springs should join the Carnival parade craze. The lodge took on the organizational workload and never stopped.
This year’s king and queen WILL BE ANNOUNCED JAN. 28.
