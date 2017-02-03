Mardi Gras Parades Maps

February 3, 2017 12:00 AM

South Mississippi Parades

Here is a complete list of South Mississippi’s Carnival parades.

Feb. 11

Second Liners Mardi Gras Club: will parade in Biloxi at 1 p.m.

The Ocean Springs Elks Lodge: will parade 1 p.m.

The Pass Christian Carnival Association’s Krewe of Legacy: will parade at 1 p.m.

Krewe Unique: will parade in Ocean Springs at 1:30 p.m.

The Krewe of the Pearl: parade in Picayune will be at 2 p.m.

Feb. 12

Lizana Carnival Association: will parade at 1 p.m.

Feb. 18

Biloxi Children’s Walking Parade: will roll at 10 a.m.

Krewe of Kids: parade Bay St. Louis will parade at 11 a.m.

Krewe of Little Rascals: will parade in Pascagoula at 1 p.m.

The Mystic Krewe of Pine Island: will parade in Vancleave at 1 p.m.

The Carnival Association of Long Beach: will parade at 6 p.m.

Gautier Men’s Club: will parade at 7 p.m.

Feb. 19

Nereids’ parade in Waveland: will start at noon.

Krewe of Barkloxi: will parade at 2 p.m.

Feb. 24

The Ocean Springs Carnival Association: will parade at 7 p.m.

Feb. 25

Jackson County Carnival Association: parade will be held at 1 p.m.

The Krewe of Diamondhead: will parade at noon.

Jackson County Carnival Association: will parade at 1 p.m.

Krewe of Gemini day parade: will roll in Gulfport at 2 p.m.

Krewe of Neptune: will parade in Biloxi at 5:30 p.m.

Feb. 26

St. Paul Carnival Association: will parade in Pass Christian at 11:30 a.m.

North Bay Area Mardi Gras Association: will parade in D’Iberville at 1:30 p.m.

Feb. 27

Mystic Krewe of the Seahorse: will parade in Bay St. Louis at 5 p.m.

Feb. 28

Krewe of Diamonds: will parade in Bay St. Louis at 1 p.m.

Gulf Coast Carnival Association: will parade in Biloxi at 1 p.m.

Krewe of Gemini night parade: will roll in Gulfport at 5:30 p.m.

Wiggins–Stone County: will parade at 6 p.m.

