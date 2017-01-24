Mardi Gras Parades Maps

January 24, 2017 12:11 PM

Here is a complete list of the Coast’s 2017 Carnival season parades

By Scott Hawkins

schawkins@sunherald.com

Despite the abundance of king cakes, decorations and carnival supplies on store shelves across the Coast, the first Coast Carnival parades are still a few weeks away when five parades roll on Feb. 11.

From there it will be carnival parades galore every weekend through Mardi Gras, which is Feb. 28. .

As previously reported, the Orange Grove Carnival Association disbanded after last year’s parade and will not parade this year, but a dog parade, Barkloxi, is new to the lineup this year and will roll Feb. 19.

Here is a list of all the parades we could find and verify. If you know of others, email living@sunherald.com with details and contact info to let us know.

Be sure to check out the Sun Herald’s Mardi Gras 2017 Marquee edition on Feb. 3 with more details on carnival season, including krewe histories, parade maps, routes, dates and times and more.

Laissez les bons temps rouler!

Feb. 11

▪ Second Liners Mardi Gras Club will parade at 1 p.m.

▪ The Ocean Springs Elks Lodge will parade at 1 p.m.

▪ The Pass Christian Carnival Association’s Krewe of Legacy will parade at 1 p.m.

▪ Krewe Unique will parade in Ocean Springs at 1:30 p.m.

▪ The Krewe of the Pearl parade in Picayune will be at 2 p.m.

Feb. 12

▪ Lizana Carnival Association will parade at 1 p.m.

Feb. 18

▪ Biloxi Children’s Walking Parade will parade at 10 a.m.

▪ Krewe of Kids parade Bay St. Louis will parade at 11 a.m.

    ▪ Krewe of Little Rascals will parade in Pascagoula at 11 a.m.

    ▪ The Mystic Krewe of Pine Island will parade at 1 p.m.

    ▪ The Carnival Association of Long Beach will parade at 6 p.m.

    ▪ Gautier Men’s Club will parade at 7 p.m.

    Feb. 19

    ▪ Nereids’ parade in Waveland will start at noon.

    ▪ Krewe of Barkloxi will parade at 2 p.m.

    Feb. 24

    ▪ The Ocean Springs Carnival Association’s parade will roll at 7 p.m.

    Feb. 25

    ▪ Jackson County Carnival Association’s parade will be held at 1 p.m.

    ▪ The Krewe of Diamondhead’s parade will roll at noon.

    ▪ Jackson County Carnival Association’s parade will roll at 1 p.m.

    ▪ Krewe of Gemini day parade will roll in Gulfport at 2 p.m.

    ▪ Krewe of Neptune will parade in Biloxi at 5:30 p.m.

    Feb. 26

    ▪ St. Paul parade in Pass Christian at 11:30 a.m.

    ▪ North Bay Area Mardi Gras Association in D’Iberville at 1:30 p.m.

    Feb. 27

    ▪ Mystic Krewe of the Seahorse will parade in Bay St. Louis at 5 p.m.

    Feb. 28

    ▪ Krewe of Diamonds in Bay St. Louis will parade at 1 p.m.

    ▪ Gulf Coast Carnival Association’s parade will roll at 1 p.m.

    ▪ Krewe of Gemini night parade in Gulfport will be at 5:30 p.m.

    ▪ Wiggins–Stone County will parade at 6 p.m.

    Scott Hawkins: 228-896-2424, @ScottHawkins4

    Related content

    Mardi Gras Parades Maps

    Suggested for you

    Comments

    Videos

    Biloxi has a new mayor

    View more video

    Entertainment Videos