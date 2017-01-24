Here is a complete list of the Coast’s 2017 Carnival season parades

Despite the abundance of king cakes, decorations and carnival supplies on store shelves across the Coast, the first Coast Carnival parades are still a few weeks away when five parades roll on Feb. 11.
From there it will be carnival parades galore every weekend through Mardi Gras, which is Feb. 28. .
As previously reported, the Orange Grove Carnival Association disbanded after last year’s parade and will not parade this year, but a dog parade, Barkloxi, is new to the lineup this year and will roll Feb. 19.
Here is a list of all the parades we could find and verify. If you know of others, email living@sunherald.com with details and contact info to let us know.
Laissez les bons temps rouler!
Feb. 11
▪ Second Liners Mardi Gras Club will parade at 1 p.m.
▪ The Ocean Springs Elks Lodge will parade at 1 p.m.
▪ The Pass Christian Carnival Association’s Krewe of Legacy will parade at 1 p.m.
▪ Krewe Unique will parade in Ocean Springs at 1:30 p.m.
▪ The Krewe of the Pearl parade in Picayune will be at 2 p.m.
Feb. 12
▪ Lizana Carnival Association will parade at 1 p.m.
Feb. 18
▪ Biloxi Children’s Walking Parade will parade at 10 a.m.
▪ Krewe of Kids parade Bay St. Louis will parade at 11 a.m.
▪ Krewe of Little Rascals will parade in Pascagoula at 11 a.m.
▪ The Mystic Krewe of Pine Island will parade at 1 p.m.
▪ The Carnival Association of Long Beach will parade at 6 p.m.
▪ Gautier Men’s Club will parade at 7 p.m.
Feb. 19
▪ Nereids’ parade in Waveland will start at noon.
▪ Krewe of Barkloxi will parade at 2 p.m.
Feb. 24
▪ The Ocean Springs Carnival Association’s parade will roll at 7 p.m.
Feb. 25
▪ The Krewe of Diamondhead’s parade will roll at noon.
▪ Jackson County Carnival Association’s parade will roll at 1 p.m.
▪ Krewe of Gemini day parade will roll in Gulfport at 2 p.m.
▪ Krewe of Neptune will parade in Biloxi at 5:30 p.m.
Feb. 26
▪ St. Paul parade in Pass Christian at 11:30 a.m.
▪ North Bay Area Mardi Gras Association in D’Iberville at 1:30 p.m.
Feb. 27
▪ Mystic Krewe of the Seahorse will parade in Bay St. Louis at 5 p.m.
Feb. 28
▪ Krewe of Diamonds in Bay St. Louis will parade at 1 p.m.
▪ Gulf Coast Carnival Association’s parade will roll at 1 p.m.
▪ Krewe of Gemini night parade in Gulfport will be at 5:30 p.m.
▪ Wiggins–Stone County will parade at 6 p.m.
