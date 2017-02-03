Feb. 18, 10 a.m., Biloxi Children’s Walking Parade

The city of Biloxi, the Mardi Gras Museum in Biloxi and the Gulf Coast Carnival Association are teaming up to present the Children’s Walking Mardi Gras Parade.
Thousands of children have participated through the years and the tradition carries on this year, free to children ages 12 and younger. An adult must accompany anyone 9 or younger. The parade will begin at 10 a.m. Feb. 18 with the theme of “The Luck and Lore of Superstition.”
The parade route will begin under the Interstate 110 overpass on Howard Avenue, roll east on Howard to Reynoir Street and turn south, ending at the Mardi Gras Museum, where a celebration will allow revelers to meet and have pictures taken with the Gulf Coast Carnival Association Royal Court. There will be a costume and float contest, refreshments and Mardi Gras art activities.
Sign-in and late registration will be at the parade’s starting point from 9 to 9:45 a.m. Parents and guardians are welcome to walk with their children.
Children may walk or ride bicycles, scooters, wagons, skateboards or roller skates/inline skates, but no motorized vehicles —including battery-powered children’s cars and scooters — will be allowed.
A limited number of throws will be available for the children, and children are encouraged to bring additional throws.
Everyone is encouraged to wear a mask and a costume, and bicycles and wagons may be decorated as floats. In fact, kids are encouraged to enter the celebration’s costume and float contests.
Details: 374-3105 or visitor@biloxi.ms.us
