Feb. 25, 5:30 p.m., Krewe of Neptune

The Krewe of Neptune, a men’s organization, celebrates 36 years this season. Founded in 1981, the first parade rolled 1983.
Hurricane Katrina in 2005 dealt the krewe a tough blow, but they reformed in 2009.
Neptune will roll at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 25 through downtown Biloxi. This year’s theme is “Neptune Makes America Great Again.”
Neptune’s parade will have about 20 units, including some of the 50-foot-long, illuminated, double-decker papier-maché floats that made Carnival in New Orleans and Mobile famous. Also expect a dozen high school and junior college marching bands from throughout the state.
Specialty lighted throws have been ordered — Neptune medallion beads, Tridents, oversized bouncing balls, footballs and sea creature necklaces to name a few.
Other participating units are the Honey Island Clydesdales, the Ghostbusters, numerous dancing clubs and private/corporate/organization floats.
New in 2017 is the inaugural Neptune after-party, Neptunalia. Right after the Neptune parade, Neptunalia will kick off at the Hard Rock Live inside the Hard Rock Casino Biloxi. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. with DJ Hyphee starting the party. The headliner will be Salt Lake City band No Limits.
Neptunalia tickets are $25 and the party is open to anyone at least 21. Tickets can be purchased at www.neptunalia.eventbrite.com. The king and queen are kept secret until the the Neptune Coronation Ball, which is slated for Feb. 18 at the Biloxi Civic Center and is sold out.
Details: kreweofneptune.org and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/kreweofneptune
Comments