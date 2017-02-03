Feb. 27, 5 p.m., Mystic Krewe of the Seahorse

The Mystic Krewe of the Seahorse takes its name from the USS Sea Horse and the Battle of Bay St. Louis on Dec. 13, 1814, between the United States and British navies.
The parade traditionally rolls on Lundi Gras, and this year will begin at 5 p.m. Feb. 27, starting at the duck pond at Union Street and South Toulme Street, proceeding along Depot Way and making its way through downtown Bay St. Louis.
The theme is Mystic Krewe of the Seahorse Salutes Super Heroes. King Oceanus III is Al Copeland an Queen Tethys III is Samantha Walley.
