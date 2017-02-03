Feb. 26, 11:30 a.m., St. Paul parade

“Pass Beyond Galaxies: An Outer Space Adventure” is the theme for this year’s Pass Christian parade, organized by the St. Paul Carnival Association.
The Pass is among the oldest parading towns, with evidence that dates to 1914, plus masquerading before that.
With Pass Christian’s long-established connection to Carnival, it’s not surprising many New Orleanians owned and still own homes there.
St. Paul formed in 1929 not just to create a parade but also to be a fundraiser for the Catholic schools and mission work of St. Paul Parish.
That parish in recent years combined with another and is known as Holy Family Parish.
The procession rolls at 11:30 a.m. Feb. 26. King Christian LXXXVII is Donald J. Rafferty and Queen Christiana is Dawn Sessum LaMarca.
While the parade route hasn’t changed, the parade is rolling a half-hour earlier than in recent years. For safety reasons, there will be no parking on either side of Second Street from Church Street to Davis Avenue and no parking in the medians or along U.S. 90 except in designated parking areas on the south side of U.S. 90.
All vehicles in no-parking zones will be towed.
Details: stpaulcarnival.com
