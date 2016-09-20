Mardi Gras 2017 — what you need to know

Get your beads and king cakes ready! Mardi Gras events for South Mississippi for 2017 have been announced.
Gulfcoast.org has complied an extensive list of all the thus-far scheduled Mardi Gras activities on the Coast for 2017.
Mardi Gras, or Fat Tuesday, is Tuesday, Feb. 28. This is much later than Mardi Gras 2016, which was Tuesday, Feb. 9.
Mardi Gras is always 45 days before Easter, which can fall on any Sunday between March 23 and April 25. Easter 2017 is Sunday, April 16.
Jan. 5
Biloxi Twelfth Night
Jan. 14
Krewe of Legacy Mardi Gras Ball
Jan. 28
Orange Grove Carnival Association Parade
Feb. 4
Krewe of Nereids Mardi Gras Ball
Feb. 11
Lizanna Parade
Ocean Springs Elks Mardi Gras Parade
Pass Christian Krewe of Legacy Parade
Feb. 18
Biloxi Children’s Parade
Krewe of Mystic of Pine Island Parade
Carnival Association of Long Beach Parade
Krewe of Little Rascals Children's Parade
Bay St. Louis Krewe of Kids Parade
Gautier Men’s Club Parade
Krewe of Neptune Coronation Ball
Feb. 19
Krewe of Veterans Ball
Ocean Springs Carnival Association Night Parade
Feb. 25
Krewe of Gemini Parade
Jackson County Carnival Association Parade
Krewe of Diamondhead Parade
Krewe of Neptune Parade
Feb. 26
D’Iberville/St. Martin North Bay Area Parade
Pass Christian St. Paul Carnival Parade (The Pass Parade)
Feb. 27
Gulf Coast Carnival Association Ball
Bay St. Louis Mystic Krewe of the Seahorse Parade
Feb. 28
Bay St. Louis Krewe of Diamonds Parade
Gulfport Krewe of Gemini Night Parade
Biloxi Gulf Coast Carnival Association Parade
Here’s your Mardi Gras 2017 playlist because there’s no time like the present for New Orleans music:
1. The Neptune parade is 2/25/17 at 5:30pm in Biloxi, not 2/26. Neptune's Coronation Ball is held on 2/18/17 as well.
2. The Krewe of Legacy parade is 2/11, not 1/28 as listed.
Jeff Clark: 228-896-2329, @thejeffclark
