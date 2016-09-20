Mardi Gras Parades Maps

September 20, 2016 10:26 AM

Mardi Gras 2017 — what you need to know

Mardi Gras 2017 is Feb. 28. Here’s a list of Gulf Coast Mardi Gras parades.

By Jeff Clark

Get your beads and king cakes ready! Mardi Gras events for South Mississippi for 2017 have been announced.

Gulfcoast.org has complied an extensive list of all the thus-far scheduled Mardi Gras activities on the Coast for 2017.

Mardi Gras, or Fat Tuesday, is Tuesday, Feb.28, 2017. This is much later than Mardi Gras 2016, which was Tuesday, Feb. 9.

Mardi Gras is always 45 days before Easter, which can fall on any Sunday between March 23 and April 25. Easter 2017 is Sunday, April 16.

Jan. 5, 2017

Biloxi Twelfth Night

Jan. 14, 2017

Krewe of Legacy Mardi Gras Ball

Jan. 28, 2017

Orange Grove Carnival Association Parade

Pass Christian Krewe of Legacy Parade

Feb. 4, 2017

Krewe of Nereids Mardi Gras Ball

Feb. 11, 2017

Lizanna Parade

Ocean Springs Elks Mardi Gras Parade

Feb. 18, 2017

Biloxi Children’s Parade

Krewe of Mystic of Pine Island Parade

Carnival Association of Long Beach Parade

Krewe of Little Rascals Children's Parade

Bay St. Louis Krewe of Kids Parade

Gautier Men’s Club Parade

Feb. 19, 2017

Krewe of Veterans Ball

Ocean Springs Carnival Association Night Parade

Feb. 25, 2017

Krewe of Gemini Parade

Jackson County Carnival Association Parade

Krewe of Diamondhead Parade

Feb. 26, 2017

D’Iberville/St. Martin North Bay Area Parade

Krewe of Neptune Parade

Pass Christian St. Paul Carnival Parade (The Pass Parade)

Feb. 27, 2016

Gulf Coast Carnival Association Ball

Bay St. Louis Mystic Krewe of the Seahorse Parade

Feb. 28, 2017

Bay St. Louis Krewe of Diamonds Parade

Gulfport Krewe of Gemini Night Parade

Biloxi Gulf Coast Carnival Association Parade

Here’s your Mardi Gras 2017 playlist because there’s no time like the present for New Orleans music:

Jeff Clark: 228-896-2329, @thejeffclark

