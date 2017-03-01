Parade goers finish out Mardi Gras in Gulfport

Addiemay Smith shouts for more throws during Krewe of Gemini Mardi Gras night parade in Gulfport, Thursday, Feb. 28, 2017.
The Krewe of Gemini night parade brings and end to the 2017 carnival season, Thursday, Feb. 28, 2017.
James Young and his daughter DeLana are ready to catch some throws during Krewe of Gemini Mardi Gras night parade in Gulfport, Thursday, Feb. 28, 2017.
Revelers make their case for throws during Krewe of Gemini Mardi Gras night parade in Gulfport, Thursday, Feb. 28, 2017.
Queen Leda tosses beads during Krewe of Gemini Mardi Gras night parade in Gulfport, Thursday, Feb. 28, 2017.
Lighted floats pass through down town Gulfport during Krewe of Gemini Mardi Gras night parade, Thursday, Feb. 28, 2017.
The Krewe of Gemini Mardi Gras night parade rolls in Gulfport to bring an end to the 2017 carnival season.
Addiemay Smith waits for the next float during Krewe of Gemini Mardi Gras night parade in Gulfport, Thursday, Feb. 28, 2017.
